Deputies: Burglar busts into Hungry Howie’s, chokes Pasco K9

By Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A burglar got more than he bargained for when he busted into a Winter Haven pizza shop this weekend.

On Saturday night, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone kicking and beating on the Hungry Howie’s glass doors on Cypress Gardens Road.

When deputies arrived, the glass was broken and the intruder, identified as Joseph Pellegrini, was inside. He refused to come out, despite the deputies’ warnings that K9 Recon was there and would go in after him.

K9 Recon did, in fact, go in after him.

Deputies say Pellegrini choked Recon to no avail because Recon did not let go. The suspect went to the hospital to be treated for the bite wounds to his calf and then was taken to jail.

Deputies also found that he tried to break into the Beijing Restaurant in the same strip mall.

He’s being charged with 2 counts of burglary, and battery on a law enforcement canine.

Recon was not seriously injured.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s