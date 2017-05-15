Clearwater Marine Aquarium to release lucky seahorse ‘Cheeto’ back home

By Published:
Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “Cheeto” the lucky seahorse is heading home on Tuesday.

Cheeto will be released by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after being rehabilitated.

The aquarium has been providing care for Cheeto, a female lined seahorse, since April 26, after she was dropped at the feet of a little girl by a seagull on Indian Shores Beach.

Cheeto has been eating ghost shrimp and is now healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

“We are providing a high level of care for Cheeto and are thrilled she has the opportunity to be released so soon,” says David Yates, CEO of CMA.

“We are pleased we have had the opportunity to rehabilitate her.”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s