Clearwater Marine Aquarium to release lucky seahorse ‘Cheeto’ back home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “Cheeto” the lucky seahorse is heading home on Tuesday.
Cheeto will be released by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after being rehabilitated.
The aquarium has been providing care for Cheeto, a female lined seahorse, since April 26, after she was dropped at the feet of a little girl by a seagull on Indian Shores Beach.
Cheeto has been eating ghost shrimp and is now healthy enough to be released back into the wild.
“We are providing a high level of care for Cheeto and are thrilled she has the opportunity to be released so soon,” says David Yates, CEO of CMA.
“We are pleased we have had the opportunity to rehabilitate her.”
