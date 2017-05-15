Child, 2, nearly drowns in Pasco

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old child is battling life-threatening injuries after nearly drowning, according to sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County.

Deputies were called to Heath Drive in Port Richey around 11:40 Monday morning for the near drowning. Pasco Fire Rescue also responded.

The child was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

