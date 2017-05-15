Better Call Behnken Investigation: Who’s watching your children?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a time-crunched working parent, you know how important it is to find childcare you can rely on. But how do you really know who’s watching your children?
More than half of children, under five years-old are in childcare while their parents work, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Government regulators license workers, but do background checks really catch warning signs and weed out abusers? If so, why do cases of abuse by childcare givers seem to be on the rise? What about the increase of in-home daycare centers? Are they safer?
8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken investigates who has to pass a background check and what steps parents can take to do their own checking. Be sure to tune in to see Shannon’s story tonight at 5.
