Animal Adventure Park opening Monday

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WSYR) – The Animal Adventure Park opens for the season Monday, May 15.

It’s the first time visitors will get to see April and her new calf, Tajiri in person.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the park is anticipating a big crowd.

To help decrease traffic, there will be a free shuttle to take visitors to Animal Adventure Park from Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville.

The shuttle will run on opening day May 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. and run regularly until 5:00 p.m.

The shuttle service will follow the same schedule on May 20 and May 21.

