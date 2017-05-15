1 dead, several injured after St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a three-car crash late Sunday night.
It happened before 11 p.m. on 4th Street North, but the street is expected to be closed between 15th Avenue and 18th Avenue until 8 a.m. so police can investigate.
Officers are not identifying the person who died, but say it was a man.
More information is expected to be released later in the day.
