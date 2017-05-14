Silver alert issued for missing Bradenton woman in need of medication

By Published: Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Manatee County for a missing woman who is in need of medication.

Deputies were contacted Saturday by family members of 75-year-old Sandra Lee Nash saying they couldn’t find her.

Nash is diabetic and suffers from dementia. She is in need of medications, and family says she has been easily confused recently due to the onset of dementia.

Nash was last seen around 6 a.m. on Saturday leaving the Best Western Plus motel on 67th Street Circle east in Bradenton. Deputies say she was staying there while work was being done on her home.

Investigators say as she was leaving Saturday morning, she asked Best Western employees if she could get to the airport via a nearby highway. Family members say she was supposed to pick someone up at the airport, but they aren’t due in town until Tuesday.

Nash has not been seen or heard from since leaving the motel.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, driving a blue 2016 Honda Accord with Florida license plate QG145.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s