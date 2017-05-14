Silver alert issued for missing Bradenton woman in need of medication

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Manatee County for a missing woman who is in need of medication.

Deputies were contacted Saturday by family members of 75-year-old Sandra Lee Nash saying they couldn’t find her.

Nash is diabetic and suffers from dementia. She is in need of medications, and family says she has been easily confused recently due to the onset of dementia.

Nash was last seen around 6 a.m. on Saturday leaving the Best Western Plus motel on 67th Street Circle east in Bradenton. Deputies say she was staying there while work was being done on her home.

Investigators say as she was leaving Saturday morning, she asked Best Western employees if she could get to the airport via a nearby highway. Family members say she was supposed to pick someone up at the airport, but they aren’t due in town until Tuesday.

Nash has not been seen or heard from since leaving the motel.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, driving a blue 2016 Honda Accord with Florida license plate QG145.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.

