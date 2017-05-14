Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Sale’s seventh straight start with double-digit strikeouts. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.

Betts also doubled in a run in Boston’s four-run fifth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including his first double of the season, and Deven Marrero drove in two runs, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their last 19 games against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11.

