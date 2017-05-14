Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando firefighters made Sunday morning a great Mother’s Day for a family of ducks.

A resident near Park Lake Street and Thornton Avenue noticed that a panicked mother duck was running around a storm drain. She discovered some ducklings had somehow fallen into the drain. She called 911, and firefighters from Orlando Fire Station 4 responded.

They removed a metal grate, and used a ladder to descend into the large drain pipe. Firefighters used a net, and successfully retrieved the two baby ducks who were in the drain. After the rescue, firefighters reunited the ducklings with mama duck, making the incident one of the more memorable Mother’s Day events.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES