Florida sheriff K9 recovering from bullet wound in shootout

By Published:
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida police dog that was wounded by a bullet during a shootout with a robbery suspect is recovering and has been released to his handler.

Local news outlets reported Sunday that Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office K9 Casper was released from veterinary care after the round was removed from his hindquarters.

The sheriff’s office says Casper recovered from anesthesia, is now on antibiotics and is walking well considering the circumstances.

The suspect, 46-year-old Phillip Oshea, was killed in the Friday shootout with deputies in Jupiter. Investigators say he was involved in a bar robbery earlier that day and had outstanding criminal warrants in North Carolina.

