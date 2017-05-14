Florida drama teacher charged with raping former student in back of car

By Published:
Broward Sheriff's Office

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Coral Springs drama teacher was arrested early Thursday morning after deputies say she raped her former student in the back of a parked vehicle.

Pamela Stigger, 33, was found by Broward deputies at an intersection in Tarmac “moments after she had engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in the back of a car,” according to an arrest report.

The deputies wrote that the victim was nude from the waist down, and told them he had sex with Stigger.

“The defendant said she was only trying to mentor him while they were both occupying the back seat of her vehicle,” the report continued.

The Miami Herald reports Stigger teaches at Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, and was the victim’s eighth grade drama teacher. Her Facebook bio says she is an English language teacher and director of the Forest Glen Middle School junior thespian troupe.

Investigators do not suspect there are other victims at this time.

Stigger was taken into custody and charged with two counts of sexual assault on a minor between the ages of 12 and 18 along with one count of lewd and lascivious activity on a minor.

At a court appearance on Friday, Stigger’s bail was set to $37,500. She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is barred from contacting the victim, according to NBC 6.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s