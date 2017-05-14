Forest Service: Lightning caused Pasco County wildfire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-acre fire that broke out near Starkey Park this weekend was caused by lightning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The flames broke out Saturday afternoon, and temporarily shut down parts of the Suncoast Parkway.

On Sunday, forest officials said the so-called Sandy Branch fire was 80 percent contained.

Crews remain at the scene trying to improve the control lines.

