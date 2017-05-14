Deputies investigate shooting at Wesley Chapel golf club

By Published:

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is actively working the scene of a shooting that injured two people at a golf club in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies responded to an incident at a large party at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club on 6225 Old Pasco Road, where someone may have fired a gun and injured two people.

Investigators say their injuries were non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently at the scene questioning guests as they try to determine how the event unfolded.

This is a developing situation. News Channel 8 will have updates on the story when more facts are available.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s