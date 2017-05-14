Deputies investigate shooting at Wesley Chapel golf club

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is actively working the scene of a shooting that injured two people at a golf club in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies responded to an incident at a large party at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club on 6225 Old Pasco Road, where someone may have fired a gun and injured two people.

Investigators say their injuries were non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently at the scene questioning guests as they try to determine how the event unfolded.

This is a developing situation. News Channel 8 will have updates on the story when more facts are available.

