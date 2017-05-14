Carjacking victim stabs suspect to escape in Pasco County

By Published:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing several charges in Dade City after police say he carjacked a woman then strangled her.

The victim called police around 8 a.m. on Friday after getting away from the suspect, Corry Bloom.

Police say Bloom forced his way into the woman’s car, battered her, strangled her and held her against her will. Bloom is also accused of forcing the woman to withdraw money from ATMs.

The victim eventually escaped by stabbing Bloom and running away.

Dade City police, detectives and Pasco County deputies quickly found Bloom and arrested him. He was treated for a minor laceration that he suffered when the victim stabbed him.

He is now facing several charged including carjacking, felony battery strangulation, kidnapping and robbery.

