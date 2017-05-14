88-year-old Winter Haven woman missing and endangered

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for an 88-year-old Winter Haven woman.

Deputies say Barbara Jones left her home on Robin Lane around 1:50 Saturday afternoon to go to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa to get her glasses she left there. Jones was driving her brown 1997 Dodge Stratus with Florida tag HG21XH.

Jones is diabetic and uses a walker. She also suffers from a heart condition and has a pacemaker.

If you see Barbara Jones or her Dodge Stratus, you’re asked to call (863) 298-6200.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s