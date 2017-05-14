88-year-old Winter Haven woman missing and endangered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for an 88-year-old Winter Haven woman.
Deputies say Barbara Jones left her home on Robin Lane around 1:50 Saturday afternoon to go to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa to get her glasses she left there. Jones was driving her brown 1997 Dodge Stratus with Florida tag HG21XH.
Jones is diabetic and uses a walker. She also suffers from a heart condition and has a pacemaker.
If you see Barbara Jones or her Dodge Stratus, you’re asked to call (863) 298-6200.
