8 most viral stories of the week on WFLA.com | May 8-14

THE WEEK’S MOST VIRAL STORIES
- Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star Will Hayden sentenced to life plus 40 years for raping preteen girls
- Hillsborough teacher targeted by co-workers’ salacious texts
- Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
- VIDEO: Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party
- Pasco teenager facing charges after terrorizing 9-year-old, pretending to be anime character
- Manatee mother angry after daughter’s anxiety attack shared on Snapchat
- Melissa McCarthy takes to NYC streets as Sean Spicer before hosting SNL
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT