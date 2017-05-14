5 injured in shooting at Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Highlands County are investigating a shooting that left five people injured, two of them critically.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in Avon Park early Sunday morning.

Someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue. The caller said there was a large group of people, and told the dispatcher people were running for their cars, then hung up without giving any more details.

Florida Hospital Heartland contacted the sheriff’s office to let them know five people were dropped off at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. They were brought in via private cars.

Detectives say two of the victims, a man and a woman, were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries.

According to deputies, the shooting scene is a popular late-night gathering place.

Detectives are now working to figure out how many people fired shots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jody Stowers at (863) 402-7200. You can also call Heartland Crimestoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-800-226-8477.

