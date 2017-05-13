VIDEO: Wisconsin farm boy mows promposal into field

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (WFLA)—A Wisconsin teen asked his girlfriend to prom in the most a-maize-ing way.

Carl Ehrke knows his way around a tractor. His family grows corn at a farm.

So, when it came to asking his girlfriend, Audrey Pelikan to prom, the farm boy hopped on his tractor, drove to a cornfield, and mowed out the word “prom” with a question mark.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do that kind of thing even before I was seeing her. I was just kinda like if I get a girlfriend I want to do something special,” Ehrke told local station WTMJ.

Even though some may find his idea to be rather “corny,” his girlfriend loved it and gladly accepted his invitation.

“I got her up to the top of the hill and all of a sudden her eyes just lit up and she’s like, ‘oh my God Carl!’ She was going crazy,” he said.

When asked if this was the best promposal ever, Pelikah said, “Definitely, it was definitely bigger than everyone else’s.”

The couple went to prom a couple weeks ago.

