VIDEO: Man smashes car window in heated road rage incident on I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A driver in Tampa had his car windows smashed to bits during a heated road rage incident on I-4 that was caught on video. Now troopers are looking for the man responsible.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a blue Jeep was trailing a the driver’s van as it slowed to merge into another lane. The Jeep decided to pass the other vehicle and slammed on its breaks. The van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the Jeep.

After the collision, the driver of the Jeep exited his vehicle, approached the other vehicle and shattered the driver’s window using an unidentified object.

The man is seen on video telling the driver he should kill him right then and there, but he didn’t and quickly fled the scene, going westbound on the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol described the man as a white male, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should immediately contact the FHP by calling *347, local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

