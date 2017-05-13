Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undercover inspectors in Tennessee have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.
WTVF-TV reports that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for “maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct” and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.
The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.
Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.
The city is seeking to close the club.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Target 8: Court testimony not included in sexually charged Hillsborough teacher texts investigation
- Man admits to duping women into sex for porn ‘rehearsals’
- Better Call Behnken: Dover potential homebuyer shocked when dilapidated cemetery found on property
- Manatee mother angry after daughter’s anxiety attack shared on Snapchat
- Man seriously injured in Brandon Mall jewelry store crime speaks out
- Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star Will Hayden sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls
- A behind-the-scenes look at Animal Kingdom’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’