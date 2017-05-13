Report: Disease caused by eating raw fish, like sushi, on the rise

File photo (NBC News)

(KRON) — There’s a new warning for sushi and seafood eaters this weekend.

A report published Friday says a disease caused by raw fish is on the rise.

Experts say the disease is found in certain types of fish that have been contaminated by a parasite.

The types of fish that can be affected are salmon, herring, cod, mackerel, halibut, red snapper, and some squid.

Doctors say the disease can be cured if it is treated quickly.

CNN contributed to this report.

