Police search for missing elderly woman last seen in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a local family is very worried about the disappearance of 77-year-old Doris Maynard who was reported missing on Saturday.

She was last seen in Tampa driving her 2012 gray Chrysler 300 with the Florida tag EXTV03.

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Maynard.

They say she is approximately 5’1″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 242-3800.

