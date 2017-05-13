Missing child alert issued for Fort Myers girl, 15

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

Authorities say Macenziee Schmandt was last seen in the 14100 block of Caribbean Blvd in Fort Myers.

She is described as a white female who is 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the department.

Schmandt could be wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

The FDLE is advising anyone who sees her to not approach. They should contact law enforcement instead.

Anyone with information on her whereabsouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at
239-477-1000.

