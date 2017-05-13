Man seeking free pizza rescued from snowy mountain

By Published:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man had to be treated for hypothermia this week and rescued from a snowy northern Arizona mountain that he hiked up wearing only shorts and other light clothing in a quest for free pizza, authorities said.

He was trying to qualify for a pizza promised by a local business to anyone who could make it to a radio tower on Mount Elden overlooking Flagstaff. The elevation of the mountain is more than 9,000 feet.

A Forest Service lookout at the tower provided shelter Tuesday to the 30-year-old man, said Coconino County sheriff’s Cmdr. Rex Gilliland. The man’s identity was not made public.

The mountain had several inches of snow from a spring storm when authorities received a report of the man being in trouble and asked the lookout to check for him, Gilliland said.

The man was unaware of the forecast or disregarded it when he set out Tuesday morning, Gilliland said.

“Regardless of what this business offers … the responsibility falls back to the individual to make good sound decisions about what they’re going to do,” he said.

The freezing temperature and snowfall on the mountain were clear signs that the hike would be dangerous, Gilliland said.

“It shouldn’t have been a surprise,” Gilliland said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s