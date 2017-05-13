Man accused of sending strippers to neighbors’ home 75 times

By and Published:
Douglas County Sheriff's Office

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 45-year-old west Omaha man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.

Prosecutors say police were able to trace phone communications from the prostitutes to Douglas Goldsberry, who lives across the street from the Elkhorn house where the women were stripping.

Prosecutors claim he may have hired girls under the age of 16, KETV reported on Friday.

The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves on the home’s porch and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.

Police say Goldsberry admitted sending the prostitutes and that he would take pictures of them from his window.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison. Calls to Goldsberry’s home Friday rang busy.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s