Law enforcement officers nationwide honored during Police Memorial Week

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers were honored nationwide on Saturday as thousands came together to remember those who were killed in the line of duty.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly delivered remarks at a vigil in Washington D.C. and read the names of 394 fallen officers who will be added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Sessions promised law enforcement he would “have their backs,” as he leads the Justice Department.

“So we mourn today to remember those who we’ve lost and to celebrate them. We mourn these fallen officers. We cannot avoid this dark truth. we are here because these men and women gave everything, gave their very lives for us,” Sessions said on Saturday.

And here in Tampa Bay, dozens of law enforcement officers gathered in Tarpon Springs to remember their fallen colleagues, while demonstrators protested a police-involved shooting nearby.

Last week, 25-year-old Nick Provenza was shot and killed by Tarpon Springs officer Scott MacIsaac after police say he came at him with a knife. Some believe Provenza did not have a weapon, but Tarpon Springs Police Chief Robert P. Kochen says this claim is inaccurate.

The incident is still under investigation.

