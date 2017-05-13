Heavy rain prompts street flooding in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Spring Hill is experiencing street flooding this weekend due to heavy rain.
On their Facebook page on Saturday, they posted photos taken near the area of Kimball Court and Danbury Street.
They said Spring Hill Drive is also flooded in areas between Deltona and US-19.
The sheriff’s office is warning residents to pay close and careful attention to the roadways. Do not remove barricades and never drive through standing water.
No further details were released.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Target 8: Court testimony not included in sexually charged Hillsborough teacher texts investigation
- Man admits to duping women into sex for porn ‘rehearsals’
- Better Call Behnken: Dover potential homebuyer shocked when dilapidated cemetery found on property
- Manatee mother angry after daughter’s anxiety attack shared on Snapchat
- Man seriously injured in Brandon Mall jewelry store crime speaks out
- Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star Will Hayden sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls
- A behind-the-scenes look at Animal Kingdom’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’