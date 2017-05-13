Heavy rain prompts street flooding in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Spring Hill is experiencing street flooding this weekend due to heavy rain.

On their Facebook page on Saturday, they posted photos taken near the area of Kimball Court and Danbury Street.

They said Spring Hill Drive is also flooded in areas between Deltona and US-19.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to pay close and careful attention to the roadways. Do not remove barricades and never drive through standing water.

No further details were released.

