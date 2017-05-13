FHP: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash, arrested, charged with DUI in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A New Port Richey man is facing DUI manslaughter charges after a fatal hit-and-run collision on US-19 in Pasco County, according to troopers.
It happened at 4:33 am near the intersection of US-19 and Embassy Blvd.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, Craig Thompson, 57, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road and struck a pedestrian who was walking along the paved shoulder of the highway.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the FHP said on Saturday.
The suspect was found a short time later near the intersection of Fox Hollow Drive and El Camino Real Avenue.
He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
He was booked into the Pasco County Jail where he’s being held on a $20,150 bond.
Thompson has served 11 stints in state prison on a variety of convictions including drugs, battery, robbery and burglary, according to the FHP.
