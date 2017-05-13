Family searching for heirloom lost during skydive in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family is on a desperate hunt for a precious family heirloom.

Kaitlyn MacDonald reached out to News Channel 8 to try and spread the word about her aunt’s missing wedding ring that fell off her finger while she was skydiving at Jump Florida Skydiving in Plant City on Monday. She says it came off while they were about 12,500 feet in the air.

According to Kaitlyn, the diamond in the ring is an irreplaceable family heirloom. Her aunt was given the diamond by her husband when he proposed, who received it from his dad before he died.

If you come across the ring, the family asks you to return it to Jump Florida Skydiving or contact them via email at kmacdonald0914@gmail.com

