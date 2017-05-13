Deputies search for missing Riverview boy, 13

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) —Hillsborough authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Riverview teen who disappeared late Saturday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Baumgarten, 13, was last seen leaving his residence with his dachshund mix at 4 pm following an argument with his parents.

According to deputies, Baumgarten is diagnosed with depression and is on medication.

The teen is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

