Brush fire shuts down parts of Suncoast Parkway in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A fast-growing brush fire has shuts down parts of the Suncoast Parkway, Pasco officials said on Saturday.
Emergency crews have closed off the parkway between SR 54 and SR 52.
The closures will stay in effect until further noticed.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates.
