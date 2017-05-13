Brush fire shuts down part of I-75 in North Port

By Published: Updated:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — City officials in North Port say part of I-75 is being shut down due to a brush fire.

The city says the brush fire broke out in the area of Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop on the east end of North Port.

I-75 north and south are shut down in the area.

The fire has apparently jumped over I-75 and is moving north.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s