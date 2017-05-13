Brush fire shuts down part of I-75 in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — City officials in North Port say part of I-75 is being shut down due to a brush fire.

The city says the brush fire broke out in the area of Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop on the east end of North Port.

I-75 north and south are shut down in the area.

The fire has apparently jumped over I-75 and is moving north.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

