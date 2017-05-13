Brush fire shuts down part of I-75 in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — City officials in North Port say part of I-75 is being shut down due to a brush fire.
The city says the brush fire broke out in the area of Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop on the east end of North Port.
I-75 north and south are shut down in the area.
The fire has apparently jumped over I-75 and is moving north.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Target 8: Court testimony not included in sexually charged Hillsborough teacher texts investigation
- Man admits to duping women into sex for porn ‘rehearsals’
- Better Call Behnken: Dover potential homebuyer shocked when dilapidated cemetery found on property
- Manatee mother angry after daughter’s anxiety attack shared on Snapchat
- Man seriously injured in Brandon Mall jewelry store crime speaks out
- Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star Will Hayden sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls
- A behind-the-scenes look at Animal Kingdom’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’