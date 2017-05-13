Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer free rides to plan holders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Blue Cross Blue Shield will soon offer free rides to customers that don’t have a reliable way to get to a doctor.
The company announced free Lyft rides will be available for plan holders who live in “transportation deserts” and lack transportation.
To start off, the program will only be available to patients who have a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan through their employer. That could eventually be expanded.
The program is expected to roll out nationwide in August or September.
