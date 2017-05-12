What a DNA test can teach you about your diet

(WFLA) — You can map out your family tree, solve ancient mysteries, even predict your future, but did you know your DNA can also tell you what to eat?

There’s a new trend in feeling better and slimming down—all by knowing what your body really needs and wants.

“The results basically showed me every diet I’ve done for the last ten years has been wrong.”, said busy mom Mary Ann Cucuzza.

Cucuzza always stuck to a high fat, low-carb diet, because it’s been the fad for women for years.

After taking the Pathway Genomics DNA test, Cucuzza realized exactly what she should be eating.

“Lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. I never thought I could eat that amount of carbs and still lose weight.” said Cucuzza.

Tampa’s Age Management Optimal Health and Wellness Center offers the test kits to patients and helps them stick to the diet.

“Here’s your meal plan. You don’t have to guess, or lean on trial and error, with your weight loss plan and this, you’ve got it covered.” said Caitlin Jones of Optimal Health.

The foods you can eat are just part of the extensive results patients receive. They can also find out what exercise regime works best for their body, what supplements they truly needs, even prescription drugs that should be avoided.

For Mary Ann Cucuzza, after a week of following the DNA results, she already is noticing a difference.

“I have more energy, my skin seems to better, I’m maintaining my weight. So far so good, but I wouldn’t imagine anything else, because again it’s my DNA. It’s customized to me, so how could it be wrong?”, she laughed.

You only need to take the test one time and it’s covered by insurance. If for any reason your insurance plan doesn’t cover the screening, Pathway Genomics, caps the cost at $99.00, which is deeply discounted from the typical cost, which is well over $500.00.

