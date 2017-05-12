VIDEO: Police search for man who stole city-owned truck in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A city-owned vehicle was stolen in a Lowes parking lot in Tarpon Springs on Friday. Now the Tarpon Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in catching the thief, who can be seen stealing the truck in surveillance footage.

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 6:52 am at the Lowes home improvement store located at 41800 US 19 N in Tarpon Springs.

Police say a Ford F150 pickup truck that the city owned had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition. A city worker was inside the store picking up materials. The truck was not running.

A man on his bike can be seen on surveillance approaching the vehicle and hopping off his bicycle. He enters the vehicle and drives off, leaving his bicycle behind.

Police say he was headed north.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact Tarpon Springs Police Department Detectives at (727)938-2849.

