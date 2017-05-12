Osceola teen killed, ex-boyfriend takes his own life in front of deputies, officials say

POINCIANA, Fla. (WESH) — Just days before her high school graduation, an 18-year-old was shot dead in her Osceola County home.

Osceola County deputies said the teen’s ex-boyfriend shot and killed himself when they got to the scene.

Police were notified when the teen called 911 to report a break-in to her home.

Now, a family set to celebrate their daughter’s high school graduation will not see the teen receive her diploma.

Larissa Barros was found dead inside the Poinciana home. That’s where investigators said a woman called 911 for help. Someone she knew had a weapon and was attempting to break in.

Detectives believe that person was Kai Williams, 20, Barros’ ex-boyfriend.

“We are not looking for any other suspects,” said Capt. Jacob Ruiz, with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies approached Williams, they said he pulled out his gun, shot and killed himself.

“We heard some commotion outside,” said Arian Rivere, who lives across the street.

Rivere said she never expected to watch a murder investigation unfold just feet from her doorstep in a neighborhood that is usually quiet.

“We saw the guy just lifeless, just laying on the sidewalk,” Rivere said.

Investigators said Barros, the Liberty High School senior, appears to have died after being shot.

While they aren’t saying Williams pulled the trigger, investigators said the two had an estranged relationship. Barros had filed a restraining order against Williams.

“Within the last year, he has been arrested for aggravated stalking and for violating the injunction,” Ruiz said.

The community is waiting for answers as neighbors cope with the loss of a young woman whose bright future was cut short.

The Osceola County School District released the following statement, in part, saying, “This is very tragic and sudden. Our hearts and thoughts are with her family.”

Grief counselors will be at Liberty High School on Friday to help faculty members and students move forward during a difficult time.

