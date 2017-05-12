One thing that will really impress your mom this weekend is the experience of “high tea”. That means an afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and sweets. If it’s good enough for the Queen it’s good enough for the woman who raised you!
The Preppy Hostess Molly Shapiro is here with more.
Tea Party for Mom
