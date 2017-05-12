Suncoast Bike Trail to reopen after brush fire, Starkey Park remains closed

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Suncoast Bike Trail will reopen Saturday morning following last weekend’s brush fire.
Pasco County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources will reopen the trail from State Route 52 to SR54.
Starkey Bike Trails remain closed inside the park, as dangerous conditions exist.
Starkey Wilderness Park remains closed until further notice.
