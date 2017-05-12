Southbound lanes of US 19 closed in Largo after accident

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo Police are on scene of a serious accident that has US 19 southbound lanes closed.

The accident occurred at US 19 and Haines-Bayshore Road.

Two people are being flown to a local hospital.

There is an unrelated accident in the northbound lanes, but there is no word on how serious that accident is.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES