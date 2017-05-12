Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: May 1 to May 5

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed nine Tampa Bay eateries from May 1 to May 5, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Wharf located at 2001 Pass A Grille Way in St Pete Beach

May 7, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 8 Violations

There was a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt on the glass chiller at the bar.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 5 dead roaches were found behind the reach-in cooler near the cook’s line.

Knives were stored in the cracks between pieces of equipment.

20 flies were found in the kitchen on an old bag of onions.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 33 live roaches were found by the reach-in cooler at the cook’s line and one was found in the dish area.

Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served.

A slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.

May 1, 2017: Restaurant reopens with 1 violation

Kerie’s Clock Restaurant located at 202 Magnolia Ave. in Auburndale

May 3, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 Violations

A build-up of a mold-like substance was found on the wall of the under spray dish area.

A build-up of soil and debris was found on the of the dry storage area.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaging in food preparation.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 roaches were found behind the flip top unit on the cook’s line, approximately 15-20 live roaches were under a 3-compartment sink in the dish room and 8-10 live roaches were found under a chest freezer at the server station.

Encrusted material was found on a can opener blade.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

There was no soap provided at a hand-washing sink.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Chinese Gourmet Express located at 249 Westshore Plaza in Tampa

May 3, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 16 Violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 40 to 75 dead roaches were in all areas of kitchen.

The floor area was covered with standing water.

Knives were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment.

Tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.

Utensils were stored in standing water that was less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Non food-grade bags were in direct contact with food.

A container of burn gel was improperly stored.

An employee began working with food and handling clean equipment without first washing their hands.

An employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation without their washing hands.

An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment, and touched unwrapped single-service items without washing their hands.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 roaches were found by the cook’s line, one by the rice cooker, and one by the bag in box sodas.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Sansei located at 251 Westshore Plaza in Tampa

May 3, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 17 Violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 40 to 75 were found all in areas of the kitchen.

The floor area near the bag in box soda was covered with standing water.

Nonfood-grade bags were in direct contact with food.

Unwrapped single-service utensils were not presented so that only the handles were touched.

A container of medicine was improperly stored.

An employee began working with food and handling clean equipment without first their washing hands.

An employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.

An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 were found by the cook’s line and one was by the rice cooker.

A toxic substance was stored with the food.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

New Hunan of Lakeland located at Florida Ave. in Lakeland

May 3, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 8 Violations

The floor was not cleaned.

There was a hole in ceiling in the dry food storage area.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach was on a shelf at the front counter, approximately 15 to 20 live roaches were in the interior of a standup oven and 1 was on an oven on the cook’s line.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 moist dropping was found on top of a case of rice in the dry storage area in the kitchen, 2-dry rodent droppings were found on top of some cans of sauce in the dry food storage area, 4-moist rodent droppings were found under a dry food storage shelf in the kitchen and 10 to 12 dry rodent droppings were found under the dry food storage shelves in the kitchen.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Thai-Pan Alley at 2300 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach

May 3, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 13 Violations

Working containers of food were removed from original container and not identified by a common name.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in cooler. Shell eggs were stored over raw beef.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 were found under the triple sink, 7 were in the condiment area next to line cooler and 1 live roach was found on the wall next to the chest freezer.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

An employee washed their hands in a sink other than an approved hand-wash sink.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

18 on the Rocks at 2405 Gulf Rd. in Indian Rocks Beach

May 4, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 32 Violations

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reduced oxygen packaged fish that was packaged on site was no longer frozen, but was not removed from the reduced oxygen package.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 was under a stand-up refrigerator, 3 were on a wood storage shelf across from prep area, 11 were on the floor across from a prep table, 1 live roach was on a clean dish shelf and 1 live roach was under a 3-compartment sink.

Small flying insects were found in the bar area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to adulteration of a food product. 12 gallons of clam chowder that was cooked on May 3, was found at inspection at 50 °F, which missed the 6-hour cooling window.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. 20 pounds of pasta was stored at 50 °F.

Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment.

The soda gun at the bar was soiled.

Potentially hazardous food was cooled in a quantity deeper than 4 inches.

Stored ice cream was not covered in the stand-up freezer.

May 5, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Papa Clydes Ice Cream at 1217 Kass Circle in Spring Hill

May 4, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 Violations

Raid roach spray labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach was under the 3-compartment sink, 2 were on the wall above a 3-compartment sink, one was on the floor in front of a 3-compartment sink, one was in an empty box in the hall, one was on top of a chest freezer in the dining room, one was under a dry storage shelf by a front counter, 2 were on the floor in the dining room, 2 were found on a wall in the dining room, one wad found by the back door and 5 were found in the cove molding by the door to the hall.

Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment. A build-up of dirt, food, and debris were found under shelves and coolers.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. Approximately 20 dead roaches were under the 3-compartment sink, 10 were found between the chest freezer in the dining room, 7 were found under some camera equipment in a back room and 5 were found by a refrigerator at the front window.

Ceiling tiles and vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, and mold-like substance above the ice cream case in dining room

May 6, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

Don Julia’s Restaurant at 5775 Florida Ave. in Lakeland

May 4, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 3 Violations

There was a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt on the underside of the booths in the dining area.

The in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface between uses.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach was found in the electrical panel in dining area, 2 live roaches were under a sombrero hat on the wall in the dining area, 1 live roach was under a handwashing sink at a front counter, 2 live roaches were under the soft drink station and 8 to 10 live roaches were on the side of a chest freezer at the front counter.

May 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from May 1, to May 5, 2017.

An employee began working with food, handling clean equipment and utensils without first washing their hands.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat soup and sauce in the walk-in cooler.

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at temperatures less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

An employee ate, then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands

Raw animal food (shell eggs) was stored over ready-to-eat (clean and cut broccoli) food in walk-in cooler.

Toxic substance (cleaner) was stored by single-service items

Potentially hazardous cold food held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes: potato salad; feta seafood lasagna; spinach feta chicken; Alfredo sauce and butter.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust in various areas thru out the kitchen.

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. This included: cooked tomato sauce with cooked onions added.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

An accumulation of a black-green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Raw sewage was on the ground of the establishment near the dumpsters and in front of the parking lot entrance.

An accumulation of a gray mold-like substance was found around the soda dispensing nozzles.

An employee handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without washing their hands.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at temperatures less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

A build-up of food debris, dust and dirt was found on the mixer and can opener holder.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris throughout the kitchen.

An employee handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without first washing their hands.

Raw steak was not properly separated from raw mushrooms based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer.

Food debris, dust and soil residue was found on clean dish storage shelves.

