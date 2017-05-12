Pinellas Park thief leaves car in drive to ‘ghost ride,’ snatches woman’s purse in parking lot

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park detectives captured a thief after he snatched a woman’s purse, while in a Target parking lot with his car in motion.

Investigators said Matthew Robbins, 31, left his car in drive, while he hopped out and grabbed her belongings.

Police call it ghost riding.

“It’s the first that I’ve heard, certainly over the years we’ve had our share of purse snatchings, but nothing this unique, where the subject actually left their car in motion to do that,” said Sgt. Mike Lynch.

Wednesday, the victim was at the Target on Park Blvd., putting groceries away in her vehicle.

“I put my purse in the car first, thinking I was safe, but obviously had my back to the assailant,” said the victim.

She said she noticed a truck pull up next to her.

Seconds later, she said Robbins hopped out.

“He just came and pushed me out the way and grabbed my purse,” said the victim. “In my purse, as all women know, it’s everything. Just everything and I just panicked, screamed bloody murder.”

Police said Robbins wasted no time swiping the victim’s credit cards. Surveillance cameras captured him at a nearby Walmart.

She said he spent almost $5,000 on gift cards, video games and consoles.

Investigators caught up with Robbins at his home Friday.

The victim said she’s glad he’s behind bars.

“Crime doesn’t pay, you will get caught. You may get away with it today, but it’s going to come back to bite you,” she said.

Robbins is charged with strong armed robbery and seven counts of credit card fraud.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s