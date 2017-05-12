Opposition growing over plan to spread human waste on farmland in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sophia Ruiz has a view from her back yard that defines Florida. It overlooks mangrove islands and is at the place where the Little Manatee River meets the bay.

Dolphins and manatees swim just beyond her back yard and the sun sets to give her awesome evening views.

“We love it here. We fish and crab. Our son is 11 and he spends almost every day out here,” said Ruiz.

She became outraged recently when she found out about a plan by Chris’s Plumbing in Riverview to dump up to 50,000 gallons a day of partially treated human waste on an 80-acre tract of land in southern Hillsborough County.

Part of the 80 acres has wetlands that feed into a creek that leads to the Little Manatee River.

“How could this have even went this far? How could they even ask to apply for this?” asked Ruiz.

She decided to do something about it.

She called friends and came up with a plan to fight, gathering petitions to let Hillsborough County know there is opposition to the plan by Chris’s Plumbing.

“We have probably about 500, if not more,” said Ruiz.

Friday, Ruiz and her 11-year-old son delivered the petitions to county employees.

County Commissioner Pat Kemp is backing an ordinance to prevent any septic company to dump human waste on property in Hillsborough County in the future.

Kemp said there are currently five companies doing this, but said they could use county waste water treatment plants instead of spreading the waste on farmland.

“I’d like to see all of the septage collectors put on the same playing field, the same level playing, instead of making it cheaper for someone to pollute or increase health hazards or anything else,” said Kemp.

A public hearing on the permit application by Chris’s Plumbing has been delayed until August.

