Mother's Day Cards

1- Download daisy template.( google images of daisy template there is plenty online for free.)

 

2- Print &cut image or download image to cutting machine. You will need two flowers to make one daisy ( this is for a daisy aprox. 7.5 inches large)

 

3-  Gently and slightly curl each petal with a bone folder, glue both flowers together.

 

4- Cut strips of yellow paper ( 8-12 inches long and 1/2 inch thick)

 

5- Cut fringe all the way across the strip.

 

6- Tightly roll the fringed strips till you acquire desired size for the center of the flower.( we used 6-8  for this size) and  use regular tacky glue as you come to an end and start of another piece.

 

7- Once tightly rolled and dry, Gently flare open  the rolled fringe ( helping it bloom open) and glue to center of daisy.

