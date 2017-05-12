Melissa McCarthy takes to NYC streets as Sean Spicer before hosting SNL

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Melissa McCarthy, who has appeared this season as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, will be returning this week to the “Saturday Night Live” stage for the fifth time as host.

Cell phone captured video of McCarthy on the streets of Manhattan shows her preparing for Saturday’s episode.

The actress has made a splash with her portrayal of Spicer and as one could guess, she’ll put her own spin on the most recent events out of the White House.

