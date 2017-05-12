Manatee mother angry after daughter’s anxiety attack shared on Snapchat

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Pamela Wright is demanding that disciplinary action be taken after her daughter was embarrassed on social media.

Wright’s daughter attends Buffalo Creek Middle School. She says last month, her daughter suffered an anxiety attack in class. A student nearby shot video and a picture of the incident and shared it on Snapchat.

Wright says her daughter was deeply embarrassed after the incident and it has made daily life at school difficult. She says her daughter even needed therapy.

But despite the video’s fallout, the student who shared the video on social media has not been disciplined, according to Wright. So she’s urging the school district to take action.

A Manatee County School district spokesman says officials cannot comment due to student privacy laws.

However, a spokesman did provide 8 On Your Side with a copy of the Code of Student Conduct, which clearly states that it is improper to photograph, record, or use images of any person without their knowledge or consent.

The handbook also lists a wide range of disciplinary actions the school can take in this matter. This includes parental contact, counseling, even suspension.

Wright is furious and is considering legal action.

