Man seriously injured in Brandon Mall jewelry store crime speaks out

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – All Jean Pierre Celestin kept thinking was “please don’t die. Just please don’t die.”

Celestin worked at Mirage Diamonds and Fine Jewelry at Westfield Brandon Mall.

Last September, a crook came in, asked to see some jewelry, then took off running. Celestin chased after him.

“I ended up tussling with the guy outside Dillards,” Celestin said.

The man cut him with something and kept running. Celestin ended up on the hood of the criminal’s silver Camaro, when the thief tried to run him over.

The guy drove through the mall, hitting cars along the way. He ended up throwing Celestin into the middle of busy State Road 60.

“I just didn’t expect to stay on the car, coming all throughout the Brandon Mall and then to be knocked out here on the street,” Celestin said.

“When he hooked it hard, that’s when I hit the pole right there. I staggered forward and I just went to my knees and I fell down.”

Celestin was really banged up. He had to have multiple surgeries and was in a coma for three months.

He had his last surgery in December and went back to work on February 1st.

A lot of people who saw the video question why he chased the guy. Why not just let insurance take care of it?

“I’m a New Yorker and I also used to do loss prevention, so thieving or stealing from one person, that was directly from me,” said Celestin.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating this for months now, but has pretty much hit a hit a dead end.

“We’re hoping somebody will be able to shed some light on it…maybe even a partial tag,” said Detective Parsons at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Celestin has a message for that crook.

“You almost killed me, so I have no remorse. You gotta go to jail.”

