Longoria hits long homer; Rays hold off Red Sox 5-4

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, lower left, slides into second base on with a double as Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller gets the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Alex Cobb took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning before tiring, Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

Coming off a 3-6 home stand, the Rays rebounded with just their second win in six games in Fenway this season.

Boston’s Xander Bogaerts singled to extended hitting streak to 15 games, the majors’ current longest active streak. He had a career-best 26-gamer last year.

Cobb (3-3) gave up four runs – three earned – and three hits after getting the first out in the seventh, adding to his trouble with a throwing error. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his ninth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) gave up five runs – three earned – with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second rough outing against the Rays this season. He lost only four games last year.

