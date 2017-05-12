Late start times for River Ridge Middle, High School to continue Monday

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Late start times for River Ridge Middle and High Schools will continue on Monday.

Pasco County Schools and Pasco County Emergency Management staff decided to continue the start time based on conditions Friday morning and uncertainty about rain this weekend.

School leaders and emergency operations staff will have a scheduled conference call on Monday to determine whether it will be safe to resume the regular bell schedule beginning Tuesday.

The district will communicate updated information on Monday.

River Ridge Middle and River Ridge High schools have operated on a 10:45 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. schedule since Tuesday, after the schools were forced to close Monday when heavy smoke from the Starkey Park wildfire permeated classrooms.

