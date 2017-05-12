Juvenile Great White sharks spotted near California paddle boarder

LONG BEACH, Ca. (CNN) – A new shark advisory is in effect off Long Beach, California.
It comes after several sharks were spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.
The sharks are believed to be juvenile Great Whites, between five and six feet long.
They haven’t shown any aggressive behavior.
A similar advisory was issued Saturday, when as many as 20 juvenile Great White sharks were spotted in the same area.
