Injured Wallenda poised for comeback after frightening high-wire accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—In February, Nik Wallenda and his family narrowly averted death when their 8-person pyramid crashed to the ground in Sarasota.
A rehearsal of the act had gone terribly wrong and five members of the Circus Arts Conservatory were seriously hurt—some members spent weeks in the hospital. Wallenda is the founder of the group.
But, they’re determined to not let that accident mark the end of their careers.
One of the worst injured was Nik Wallenda’s aunt, Rietta Wallenda.
Wallenda said it was a routine they had practiced at least 100 times. The 8-person pyramid was poised to set a new world record for height, and at the very top, more than 45 feet high, sat Rietta.
“It was quite an accomplishment and I’m very proud to have done that and been a part of it,” she said.
But on February 8th, during the final rehearsal, the whole act came crashing down, and Rietta’s life was in danger.
“I’ll die and I’ll never see my grandson,” she recalled thinking.
After she landed on the ground, Wallenda had painful injuries and broken bones throughout her entire body. But after many weeks of rehab and recovery, she’s working toward returning to touring with a circus this summer. Why? What would compel her to go back?
