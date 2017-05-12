Injured Wallenda poised for comeback after frightening high-wire accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—In February, Nik Wallenda and his family narrowly averted death when their 8-person pyramid crashed to the ground in Sarasota.

A rehearsal of the act had gone terribly wrong and five members of the Circus Arts Conservatory were seriously hurt—some members spent weeks in the hospital. Wallenda is the founder of the group.

But, they’re determined to not let that accident mark the end of their careers.

One of the worst injured was Nik Wallenda’s aunt, Rietta Wallenda.

Wallenda said it was a routine they had practiced at least 100 times. The 8-person pyramid was poised to set a new world record for height, and at the very top, more than 45 feet high, sat Rietta.

“It was quite an accomplishment and I’m very proud to have done that and been a part of it,” she said.

But on February 8th, during the final rehearsal, the whole act came crashing down, and Rietta’s life was in danger.

“I’ll die and I’ll never see my grandson,” she recalled thinking.

After she landed on the ground, Wallenda had painful injuries and broken bones throughout her entire body. But after many weeks of rehab and recovery, she’s working toward returning to touring with a circus this summer. Why? What would compel her to go back?

Watch WFLA News Channel 8 on Friday at 5 pm to find out.

PHOTOS: The Amazing Flying Wallendas Through the Years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE- In this Jan. 30, 1962 file photo, the Great Wallendas walk the high wire during their three-tier seven-person pyramid performance at the State Fair Coliseum in Detroit, Michigan. During the performance the pyramid formation collapsed and the performers fell to the ground injuring performers Jana Schepp and Mario Wallenda, as well as killing performers Richard Faughnan and Dieter Schepp. From left to right, bottom row, are, Dieter Schepp; Mario Wallenda; Richard Faughnan and Gunther Wallenda. From left ro right in the second row are Karl Wallenda and Herman Wallenda. Sitting on chair is Jana Schepp. AP photo Nik Wallenda, a circus high-wire daredevil and the seventh generation of the Flying Wallendas circus family, pedals a bicycle on a wire 12 stories above the street in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008. Wallenda was trying for a Guinness World Record for the longest distance and greatest height ever traveled by a bike on the wire. (AP Photo/Mike Derer) The Wallendas perform their high wire act April 11, 1944, high above the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wallendas' program is part of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. (AP Photo/DG) Karl Wallenda, 62, on chair, of the famed “Flying Wallendas,” who quit act last fall, was back with the group as they performed in the Dobritch International Circus in Los Angeles on March 17, 1967. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian) Circus fans in Akron's Rubber Bow watch the Wallendas, high wire artists, complete a performance which was interrupted by the fire on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut which destroyed the Ringling Bros., Barnum and Bailey Circus canvas "big top," Aug. 5, 1944. (AP Photo) Aaron DiAntonio, left, a researcher at Washington University in St. Louis, explains to the Flying Wallendas, the legendary acrobatic team, from left, Olinka, mother; Aurrela, daughter; Alex, son; and Tino, father, how a gene was name after them Thursday, June 23, 2005. Washington University researchers named a fruit fly gene after the Wallendas because it interacts with a gene called "highwire" that affects coordination. The gene's name, Wallenda, is just one of dozens of unusual names given to fruit fly genes by scientists honoring a long tradition of attaching creative monikers to their work. (AP Photo/James A. Finley) Henrietta Wallenda of the high wire Wallendas poses with a clown in New York, May 2, 1944. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas) The great Wallendas go through a practice session 40 feet above a parking lot in Hollywood, California on Feb. 20, 1964, in preparation for a TV show. (AP Photo/David F. Smith) Even the little Wallendas are nimble enough to walk along on high wires. Here at the winter quarters of the circus are Carla, nine years old, followed by little four-year-old Mario, Feb. 28, 1945. The children are here with their parents, members of the Wallenda troupe, high wire performers. (AP Photo)

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES